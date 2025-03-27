Short Interest in Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Increases By 1,100.0%

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at $45.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Santander Bank Polska has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

About Santander Bank Polska

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

