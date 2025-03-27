Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Increases By 200.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

