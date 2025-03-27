Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Grows By 2,526.9%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 2,526.9% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

