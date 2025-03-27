Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Grows By 1,811.9%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 1,811.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 281,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,495. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

