Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Expands By 453.2%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 453.2% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LITP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.35% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

