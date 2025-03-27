Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Increases By 233.7%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Syntec Optics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syntec Optics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

