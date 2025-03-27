Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rises By 751.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 751.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.