Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11).
Siemens Healthineers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is an increase from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
