Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Up 182.7% in March

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.