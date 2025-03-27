Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.0 %

SMIN stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,954 ($25.16). The company had a trading volume of 733,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,188 ($28.17). The stock has a market cap of £6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,990.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,803.85.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,766.10 ($2,273.85). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.