Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 136.34%.

Shares of SNAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -0.55. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

