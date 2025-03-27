Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 136.34%.
Snail Trading Down 25.9 %
Shares of SNAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -0.55. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.42.
Snail Company Profile
