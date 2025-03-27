Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 495227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

