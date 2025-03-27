Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Nicola Wakefield Evans Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.60 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,200.00 ($32,201.26).

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.43. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.07%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

