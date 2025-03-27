Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.60 and last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.11.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
