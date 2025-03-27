Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.60 and last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.