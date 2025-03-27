Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,369,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 11,870,891 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.28.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 517,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 172,137 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,948,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

