SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Lifted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,441,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.44. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

