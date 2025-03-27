SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 81,322 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $17.19.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
