Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $41.14 on Monday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.