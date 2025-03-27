Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $41.14 on Monday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
