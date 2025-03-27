Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,914,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
