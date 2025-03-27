Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

STRL opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,914,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

