STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 8,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,064. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

