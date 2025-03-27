STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 8,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,064. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
