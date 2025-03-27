Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$58.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$78.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.69.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
