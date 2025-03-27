StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TGI stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 650,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

