StockNews.com Upgrades Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,046,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,057,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

