StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

SVI stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.28%.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

