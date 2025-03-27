Super League Enterprise (SLE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.
Super League Enterprise Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:SLE opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.53.
Super League Enterprise Company Profile
