Super League Enterprise (SLE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

