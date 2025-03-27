Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 25,135,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 74,943,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

