Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.07 ($0.09). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 7.07 ($0.09), with a volume of 34 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £10.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.27.
Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.
