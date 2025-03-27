Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 17.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,648,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 438,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
