Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 17.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,648,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 438,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Talon Metals

Talon Metals Trading Up 17.6 %

About Talon Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.