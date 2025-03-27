Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 632 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 627.50 ($8.12). Approximately 46,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 55,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.00).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.80), for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,018.64). Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.