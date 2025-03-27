Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 44,571 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of HealthStream worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 145.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HealthStream by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

