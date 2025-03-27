Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 456 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Excelerate Energy worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.