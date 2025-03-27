Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $236.97 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average is $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.