Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.44 and traded as low as $216.57. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 4,095,463 shares.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.