Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.44 and traded as low as $216.57. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 4,095,463 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

