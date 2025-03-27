Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 4179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

