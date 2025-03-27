Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $508.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,610,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.