Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $68.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:OXM opened at $61.84 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,352,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.