Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 176.3% in March

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

EMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $14.44.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,455,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 207,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 188,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 75,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

