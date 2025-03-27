Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 176.3% in March

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
EMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $14.44.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
