The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,973,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,074. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

