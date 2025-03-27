The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 3,521,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.88. Compass has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,542.44. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $131,672,099. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

