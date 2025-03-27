The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,031,000 after purchasing an additional 608,168 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

