The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 100,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,115. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

