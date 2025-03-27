TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.63 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.