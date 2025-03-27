Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Bank of America

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $16.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
