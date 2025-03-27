Top Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

CSX, Union Pacific, Teck Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored quantities of fertilizer products maintained by producers, distributors, or retailers to ensure timely supply to the agricultural sector. These stocks include various types of fertilizers, such as nitrogen-, phosphate-, and potassium-based compounds, which are crucial for promoting plant growth and maximizing crop yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. 651,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,113. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. 3,383,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,066. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.26.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.83. 452,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

