Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $131,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $352.29 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.83 and a 200-day moving average of $380.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

