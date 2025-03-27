Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 110779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.15).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.
Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($13,969.36). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
