Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 110779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.15).

Tristel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.68 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($13,969.36). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tristel Company Profile

