Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

