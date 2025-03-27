TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.74.
TV Asahi Company Profile
