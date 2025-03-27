TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

