Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 289.8% in March

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 289.8% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

UURAF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

