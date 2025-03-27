Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 289.8% in March

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 289.8% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
UURAF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
