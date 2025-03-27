UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 617,115,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 146,402,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.50.
UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
